Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) and Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 2.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 0.31% year-to-date. Arista Networks Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.21% year-to-date, and Equinix Inc is up 13.42% year-to-date. ANET makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Varian Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: VAR) and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 2.34% on a year-to-date basis. Varian Medical Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.32% year-to-date, and HCA Healthcare Inc, is down 33.48% year-to-date. Combined, VAR and HCA make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.4% Utilities +0.6% Energy +0.6% Services +0.4% Materials +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Industrial -0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.