Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 14.44% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is up 60.71% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc, is down 22.66% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and NOW make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 5.47% on a year-to-date basis. Pfizer Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.71% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is down 0.65% year-to-date. Combined, PFE and REGN make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.1% Materials +1.6% Consumer Products +1.0% Services +1.0% Financial +1.0% Utilities +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Healthcare +0.2% Technology & Communications 0.0%

