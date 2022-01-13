Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) and Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.2% and 6.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 4.26% year-to-date. ServiceNow Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.01% year-to-date, and Lumen Technologies Inc, is down 0.80% year-to-date. NOW makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 4.05% on a year-to-date basis. Bio-Techne Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.99% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 13.09% year-to-date. Combined, TECH and DXCM make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.9% Services +0.9% Industrial +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Materials +0.5% Financial +0.4% Energy +0.3% Healthcare -0.5% Technology & Communications -1.0%

