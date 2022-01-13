Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) and Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.2% and 6.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 4.26% year-to-date. ServiceNow Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.01% year-to-date, and Lumen Technologies Inc, is down 0.80% year-to-date. NOW makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 4.05% on a year-to-date basis. Bio-Techne Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.99% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 13.09% year-to-date. Combined, TECH and DXCM make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.9%
Services +0.9%
Industrial +0.6%
Utilities +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Financial +0.4%
Energy +0.3%
Healthcare -0.5%
Technology & Communications -1.0%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

