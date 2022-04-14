Markets
EPAM

Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 14.51% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 55.94% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, is down 27.39% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and STX make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) and Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.3% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 4.73% on a year-to-date basis. State Street Corp., meanwhile, is down 15.34% year-to-date, and Wells Fargo & Co, is down 3.48% year-to-date. Combined, STT and WFC make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.9%
Utilities +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Industrial +0.3%
Materials +0.3%
Services +0.1%
Healthcare -0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Technology & Communications -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EPAM STX XLK STT WFC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular