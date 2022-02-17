Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within the sector, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.2% and 6.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.2% on the day, and down 10.71% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.32% year-to-date, and Tyler Technologies, Inc., is down 18.57% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and TYL make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and up 0.79% on a year-to-date basis. Bank of New York Mellon Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.24% year-to-date, and State Street Corp. is up 2.34% year-to-date. Combined, BK and STT make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.5% Energy -0.3% Consumer Products -0.8% Materials -1.3% Healthcare -1.4% Services -1.5% Industrial -1.5% Financial -1.8% Technology & Communications -2.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.