Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 15.81% year-to-date. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is down 19.43% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 37.46% year-to-date. MU makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) and Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 4.42% on a year-to-date basis. Molson Coors Beverage Co, meanwhile, is up 9.30% year-to-date, and Whirlpool Corp, is down 18.86% year-to-date. TAP makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.3%
Utilities +0.3%
Materials -0.1%
Services -0.3%
Healthcare -0.5%
Industrial -0.8%
Financial -1.0%
Consumer Products -1.3%
Technology & Communications -1.5%

