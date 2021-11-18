Markets
ANET

Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) and Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 74.9% and 6.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 31.32% year-to-date. Arista Networks Inc, meanwhile, is down 54.32% year-to-date, and Cisco Systems Inc is up 22.15% year-to-date. Combined, ANET and CSCO make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 9.16% on a year-to-date basis. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.43% year-to-date, and Kraft Heinz Co is up 5.29% year-to-date. Combined, LW and KHC make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.1%
Financial -0.3%
Materials -0.3%
Healthcare -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Utilities -0.6%
Services -0.7%
Consumer Products -1.0%
Technology & Communications -1.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANET CSCO XLK LW KHC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular