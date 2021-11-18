Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) and Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 74.9% and 6.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 31.32% year-to-date. Arista Networks Inc, meanwhile, is down 54.32% year-to-date, and Cisco Systems Inc is up 22.15% year-to-date. Combined, ANET and CSCO make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 9.16% on a year-to-date basis. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.43% year-to-date, and Kraft Heinz Co is up 5.29% year-to-date. Combined, LW and KHC make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.1% Financial -0.3% Materials -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Utilities -0.6% Services -0.7% Consumer Products -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.3%

