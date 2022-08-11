In trading on Thursday, sporting goods & activities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Six Flags Entertainment, off about 22.8% and shares of SeaWorld Entertainment off about 4.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Athenex, trading lower by about 49.6% and Seer, trading lower by about 21.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Sporting Goods & Activities, Drugs

