Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Real Estate Stocks

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Golar LNG Partners, off about 54.4% and shares of Euronav off about 15.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are real estate shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Brookfield Asset Management, trading lower by about 31.6% and Newmark Group, trading lower by about 7.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.