Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Costamare, off about 9.5% and shares of Golden Ocean Group off about 6.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Taseko Mines, trading lower by about 5.6% and Cleveland-cliffs, trading lower by about 5.5%.

