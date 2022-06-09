In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services, off about 7.5% and shares of Frontline down about 6.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 3% as a group, led down by International Tower Hill Mines, trading lower by about 8.7% and Energy Fuels, trading lower by about 7.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Metals & Mining Stocks

