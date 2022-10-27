In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Safe Bulkers, down about 4.4% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers off about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are medical instruments & supplies shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Align Technology, trading lower by about 17.6% and Bionano Genomics, trading lower by about 14%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Medical Instruments & Supplies

