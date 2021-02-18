Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Auto Parts

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Euroseas, down about 10.1% and shares of Sino-global Shipping America down about 9.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are auto parts shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Cooper-standard Holdings, trading lower by about 17.8% and Visteon, trading lower by about 11.9%.

ESEA SINO CPS VC

