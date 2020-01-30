Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kirby, off about 9.5% and shares of Scorpio Bulkers off about 8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Sundial Growers, trading lower by about 31.8% and Cresud, trading lower by about 2%.

