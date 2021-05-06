Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, off about 8.5% and shares of Navios Maritime Holdings down about 7.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Quotient Technology, trading lower by about 22.6% and Fluent, trading lower by about 7.1%.

