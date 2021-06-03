Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 7.60% year-to-date. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is up 15.43% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 3.98% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and LVS make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 6.20% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.17% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 22.71% year-to-date. ENPH makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.8%
Energy +0.8%
Healthcare +0.4%
Financial +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Services -0.8%

