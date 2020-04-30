Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.7% loss. Within that group, Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) and Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.9% and 10.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 10.42% year-to-date. Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 32.70% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc - Series C, is down 34.08% year-to-date. Combined, DISCA and DISCK make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 3.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.8% in midday trading, and down 14.91% on a year-to-date basis. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is down 24.18% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc., is down 35.34% year-to-date. IP makes up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.7% Industrial -2.6% Utilities -2.7% Financial -2.8% Consumer Products -2.9% Energy -2.9% Materials -3.3% Services -3.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.