Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) and Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.7% and 6.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 8.45% year-to-date. Penn National Gaming Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.46% year-to-date, and Carmax Inc. is up 36.44% year-to-date. KMX makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) and Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.9% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.21% on a year-to-date basis. Cardinal Health, Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.41% year-to-date, and Zoetis Inc is up 1.68% year-to-date. Combined, CAH and ZTS make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Financial +0.2%
Industrial -0.1%
Materials -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.5%
Energy -0.5%
Healthcare -0.7%
Services -0.8%

