Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Within the sector, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 1.99% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.47% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 67.72% year-to-date. Combined, DISH and CCL make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Financial stocks, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 23.84% on a year-to-date basis. Ventas Inc, meanwhile, is down 31.83% year-to-date, and Federal Realty Investment Trust , is down 30.90% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.7% Materials +1.7% Consumer Products +1.3% Technology & Communications +1.3% Industrial +1.3% Healthcare +1.1% Utilities +0.9% Financial +0.7% Services +0.5%

