Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 13.14% year-to-date. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.08% year-to-date, and AutoZone, Inc., is down 8.02% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and AZO make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) and Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 0.73% on a year-to-date basis. Truist Financial Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.66% year-to-date, and Fifth Third Bancorp is up 7.07% year-to-date. Combined, TFC and FITB make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.7% Healthcare +1.5% Materials +1.4% Industrial +1.0% Consumer Products +0.8% Utilities +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.8% Services +0.5% Financial +0.5%

