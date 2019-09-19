Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) and Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.5% and 2.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 23.23% year-to-date. Darden Restaurants, Inc., meanwhile, is up 23.89% year-to-date, and Macy's Inc, is down 43.09% year-to-date. Combined, DRI and M make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 9.73% on a year-to-date basis. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.04% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 63.01% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and HES make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.7% Utilities +0.3% Materials +0.3% Financial +0.2% Technology & Communications 0.0% Industrial -0.0% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.4% Energy -0.4%

