Markets
LYV

Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.0% loss. Within that group, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 11.4% and 9.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 26.08% year-to-date. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 51.81% year-to-date, and The Gap Inc, is down 68.59% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and GPS make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.3% and 9.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 21.02% on a year-to-date basis. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is down 64.75% year-to-date, and Constellation Brands Inc, is down 34.06% year-to-date. Combined, UA and STZ make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +6.2%
Utilities +0.3%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Healthcare -0.9%
Industrial -1.0%
Materials -1.3%
Financial -1.4%
Consumer Products -1.7%
Services -3.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LYV GPS IYC UA STZ

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular