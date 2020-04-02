Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.0% loss. Within that group, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 11.4% and 9.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 26.08% year-to-date. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 51.81% year-to-date, and The Gap Inc, is down 68.59% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and GPS make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.3% and 9.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 21.02% on a year-to-date basis. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is down 64.75% year-to-date, and Constellation Brands Inc, is down 34.06% year-to-date. Combined, UA and STZ make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +6.2% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications 0.0% Healthcare -0.9% Industrial -1.0% Materials -1.3% Financial -1.4% Consumer Products -1.7% Services -3.0%

