Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 9.64% year-to-date. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.65% year-to-date, and Pool Corp, is down 23.96% year-to-date. POOL makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.6% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 1.05% on a year-to-date basis. PVH Corp, meanwhile, is down 26.78% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc, is down 6.31% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.8%
Energy +0.2%
Healthcare +0.1%
Industrial -0.3%
Materials -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Financial -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.5%
Services -0.7%

