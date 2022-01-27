Markets
TER

Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Precious Metals

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Teradyne, down about 27.2% and shares of Ebang International Holdings off about 15.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Golden Minerals, trading lower by about 9.2% and Platinum Group Metals, trading lower by about 6%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Precious Metals
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TER EBON AUMN PLG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular