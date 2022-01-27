In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Teradyne, down about 27.2% and shares of Ebang International Holdings off about 15.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Golden Minerals, trading lower by about 9.2% and Platinum Group Metals, trading lower by about 6%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Precious Metals

