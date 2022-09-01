In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Semtech, off about 31.1% and shares of Atomera down about 11.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led down by Largo, trading lower by about 9.4% and Centrus Energy, trading lower by about 9.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Metals & Mining Stocks

