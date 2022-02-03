Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Entertainment Stocks

In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SiTime, off about 19.6% and shares of Qorvo off about 8.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are entertainment shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Meta Platforms, trading lower by about 25.4% and Pinterest, trading lower by about 9.7%.

