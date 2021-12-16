Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Apparel Stores

In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ambarella, down about 12.5% and shares of Lattice Semiconductor down about 8.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Destination XL Group, trading lower by about 5.1% and Chico's FAS, trading lower by about 4.8%.

