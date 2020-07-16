Thursday Sector Laggards: Restaurants & Eateries, Semiconductors

In trading on Thursday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, down about 11.7% and shares of Carnival down about 7.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Neophotonics, trading lower by about 7% and Sunpower, trading lower by about 5.4%.

