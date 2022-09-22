In trading on Thursday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Caesars Entertainment, off about 10.7% and shares of Rush Street Interactive off about 9.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by Meta Materials, trading lower by about 10.8% and Wolfspeed, trading lower by about 10.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Restaurants & Eateries, Semiconductors

