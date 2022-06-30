Thursday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, off about 10.3% and shares of Permianville Royalty Trust off about 10% on the day.
Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by Peabody Energy, trading lower by about 6.9% and Hallador Energy, trading lower by about 6.8%.
