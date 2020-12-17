Thursday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Thursday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Research Frontiers, down about 4.1% and shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust off about 3.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Sundial Growers, trading lower by about 9.4% and Village Farms International, trading lower by about 3%.

