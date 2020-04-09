Markets
KSU

Thursday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Semiconductors

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, railroads shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kansas City Southern, off about 2.2% and shares of Canadian National Railway off about 0.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Magnachip Semiconductor, trading lower by about 4.6% and GSI Technology, trading lower by about 3.4%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Semiconductors
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Semiconductors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSU CNI MX GSIT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular