Thursday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Publishing Stocks

In trading on Thursday, railroads shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Trinity Industries (TRN), down about 9.3% and shares of Union Pacific (UNP) down about 2.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are publishing shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC), trading lower by about 8.3% and Scholastic Corporation (SCHL), trading lower by about 3.7%.

