Thursday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, railroads shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Freightcar America, down about 7.5% and shares of Union Pacific off about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Peabody Energy, trading lower by about 12.3% and Denison Mines, trading lower by about 7.4%.

