Thursday Sector Laggards: Publishing, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, publishing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, off about 3.7% and shares of Gannett off about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by United States Steel, trading lower by about 11.7% and Cleveland-cliffs, trading lower by about 5.3%.

