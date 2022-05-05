In trading on Thursday, publishing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Educational Development, off about 27.5% and shares of Deluxe off about 9.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are information technology services shares, down on the day by about 6% as a group, led down by Fastly, trading lower by about 18.7% and Zeta Global Holdings, trading lower by about 17%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Publishing, Information Technology Services

