Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Apparel Stores

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 16.1%. Leading the group were shares of NGL Energy Partners, up about 77.7% and shares of Crossamerica Partners up about 66.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 15.9% as a group, led by Guess, trading higher by about 148.5% and Designer Brands, trading up by about 41.2% on Thursday.

