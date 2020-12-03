Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Golden Minerals, down about 3.9% and shares of Taseko Mines down about 3.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by U.S. Xpress Enterprises, trading lower by about 4.3% and USA Truck, trading lower by about 4.1%.

