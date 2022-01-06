Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Comstock Mining, down about 7.5% and shares of Alexco Resource off about 5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Covenant Logistics Group, trading lower by about 7.2% and US Xpress Enterprises, trading lower by about 5.5%.

