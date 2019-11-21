Markets
EXK

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Semiconductors

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK), down about 8.2% and shares of Almaden Minerals (AAU) off about 5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Amkor Technology (AMKR), trading lower by about 7.7% and KLA Corp (KLAC), trading lower by about 7.6%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Semiconductors
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Semiconductors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXK AAU AMKR KLAC

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular