Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Semiconductors

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK), down about 8.2% and shares of Almaden Minerals (AAU) off about 5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Amkor Technology (AMKR), trading lower by about 7.7% and KLA Corp (KLAC), trading lower by about 7.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.