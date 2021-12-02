Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Semiconductors

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gold Standard Ventures, off about 8.8% and shares of Golden Minerals down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Atomera, trading lower by about 7.3% and Daqo New Energy, trading lower by about 6.3%.

