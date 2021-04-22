Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Turquoise Hill Resources, down about 6.6% and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines down about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are paper & forest products shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Resolute Forest Products, trading lower by about 3.8% and Glatfelter, trading lower by about 1.6%.

