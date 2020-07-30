Markets
TRX

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, off about 11.5% and shares of Platinum Group Metals off about 9.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led down by Valero Energy, trading lower by about 7.7% and CVR Energy, trading lower by about 7.2%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRX PLG VLO CVI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular