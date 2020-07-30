Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, off about 11.5% and shares of Platinum Group Metals off about 9.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led down by Valero Energy, trading lower by about 7.7% and CVR Energy, trading lower by about 7.2%.

