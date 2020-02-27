Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vista Gold, off about 12.6% and shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming off about 11.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Whiting Petroleum, trading lower by about 21.7% and Highpoint Resources, trading lower by about 14.7%.

