In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sibanye Stillwater, down about 11.7% and shares of New Gold down about 10.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 4.9% as a group, led down by Borr Drilling, trading lower by about 26.6% and VAALCO Energy, trading lower by about 15.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

