Markets
SBSW

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sibanye Stillwater, down about 11.7% and shares of New Gold down about 10.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 4.9% as a group, led down by Borr Drilling, trading lower by about 26.6% and VAALCO Energy, trading lower by about 15.2%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBSW NGD BORR EGY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular