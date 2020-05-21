Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Drdgold Limited, off about 8.2% and shares of Great Panther Mining down about 6.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Ramaco Resources, trading lower by about 6.8% and International Tower Hill Mines, trading lower by about 5.4%.

