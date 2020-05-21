Markets
DRD

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Drdgold Limited, off about 8.2% and shares of Great Panther Mining down about 6.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Ramaco Resources, trading lower by about 6.8% and International Tower Hill Mines, trading lower by about 5.4%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DRD GPL METC THM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular