Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sibanye-stillwater, off about 9.1% and shares of Pretium Resources down about 4.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Denison Mines), trading lower by about 13.7% and Arch Coal, trading lower by about 4.9%.

