In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Electra Battery Materials, down about 10.7% and shares of First Majestic Silver down about 9.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led down by Gatos Silver, trading lower by about 7.8% and Hallador Energy, trading lower by about 7.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

