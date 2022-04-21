In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of GoldMining, off about 7.6% and shares of Platinum Group Metals off about 7.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Lithium Americas, trading lower by about 9.7% and Uranium Energy, trading lower by about 9.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

