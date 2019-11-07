Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kinross Gold, off about 13.7% and shares of Eldorado Gold off about 10.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by KB Home, trading lower by about 4.2% and LGI Homes, trading lower by about 4%.

